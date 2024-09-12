Quest Partners LLC Grows Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 128,200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $28,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,987.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

