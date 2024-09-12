Quest Partners LLC Has $637,000 Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 52,525.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,901,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,601,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,244,000 after buying an additional 169,642 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 207,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,628,000 after acquiring an additional 156,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,308,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,268,000 after acquiring an additional 105,433 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.45.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $157.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.75. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

