Quest Partners LLC Has $646,000 Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 1,129,300.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,294 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in International Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Bancshares by 3.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,284,000 after acquiring an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

IBOC opened at $59.66 on Thursday. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

International Bancshares Dividend Announcement

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $207.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

