Quest Partners LLC Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 59,290.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,287,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,511,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Viet D. Dinh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.59 per share, with a total value of $477,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,711.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

STRA stock opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STRA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

