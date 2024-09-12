Quest Partners LLC Has $739,000 Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Quest Partners LLC decreased its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Woodward by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 743.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,452,000 after buying an additional 197,125 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $164.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.89. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.03 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

WWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.11.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

