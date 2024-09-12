Quest Partners LLC Increases Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $31,473,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 524.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 84,489 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 270.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,989 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonic Automotive

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 19,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,189,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,417,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 1.0 %

SAH stock opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

