Quest Partners LLC Purchases 3,842 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 109.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 812,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,195,000 after buying an additional 60,350 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 461,368 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 397,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,476,000 after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,032,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $96.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.65. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.55 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $591.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.34 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 12.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair downgraded Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

View Our Latest Report on Amedisys

About Amedisys

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.