Quest Partners LLC Purchases 4,916 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Employers worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $7,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Employers by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,555 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Employers by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 798,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 295,983 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 55,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 290,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Employers Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Employers stock opened at $46.14 on Thursday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19.

Employers Dividend Announcement

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Employers had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Employers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

