Quest Partners LLC Purchases 65,287 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 756.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 117.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 48,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 19.8% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $13.12 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.15.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Everi had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $155,736.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,777.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Lucchese sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $53,570.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 588,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,643,367.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $155,736.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,477 shares in the company, valued at $886,777.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,281 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.25 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Saturday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

