Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 43,584 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 41,498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 81,846 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 90,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 64,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.03 million, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.91. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $14.83.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

