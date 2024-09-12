Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 20,362 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $167.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -494.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $34.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

