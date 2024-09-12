Quest Partners LLC Raises Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 192.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $305,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,430,000 after buying an additional 991,208 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,673,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,122.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 837,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 635.4% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 498,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,572,000 after acquiring an additional 430,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $223.90 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.68 and a 200 day moving average of $201.95.

A number of research firms have commented on VEEV. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.96.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

