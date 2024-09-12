Quest Partners LLC Sells 3,773 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MSI opened at $435.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $411.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $448.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.