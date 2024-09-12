Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 38 ($0.50) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Rainbow Rare Earths Price Performance

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Shares of LON:RBW opened at GBX 10.43 ($0.14) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £66.80 million, a P/E ratio of -512.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 2.66. Rainbow Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 17 ($0.22).

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

