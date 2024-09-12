Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 38 ($0.50) target price on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Rainbow Rare Earths
Rainbow Rare Earths Price Performance
About Rainbow Rare Earths
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rainbow Rare Earths
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.