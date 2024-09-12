Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBWFree Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 38 ($0.50) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Rainbow Rare Earths Price Performance

Shares of LON:RBW opened at GBX 10.43 ($0.14) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £66.80 million, a P/E ratio of -512.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 2.66. Rainbow Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 17 ($0.22).

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

