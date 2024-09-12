Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 18,941.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 394,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after acquiring an additional 30,297 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 13.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 306,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,021,000 after purchasing an additional 35,265 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 559.8% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 52,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 44,623 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Rambus by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Rambus stock opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.19. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

