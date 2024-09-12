Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 344,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 9,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.61 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

