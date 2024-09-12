Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Shares Up 4.6%

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 16,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 792,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Reborn Coffee Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Reborn Coffee alerts:

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. Reborn Coffee had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 196.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reborn Coffee Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reborn Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reborn Coffee, Inc. ( NASDAQ:REBN Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Reborn Coffee at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Reborn Coffee, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reborn Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reborn Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.