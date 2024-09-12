Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Shares Up 4.6%

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 16,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 792,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.
Reborn Coffee Trading Up 4.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. Reborn Coffee had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 196.20%.
Reborn Coffee Company Profile
Reborn Coffee, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs.
