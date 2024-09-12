Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REGN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,109.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $1,141.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,119.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,023.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,561 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

