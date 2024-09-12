Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 111,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 31,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on RF shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

