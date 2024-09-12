Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYF opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $70.38 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.56.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

