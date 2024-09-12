Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rémy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau Price Performance
About Rémy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rémy Cointreau
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.