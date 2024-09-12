Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYFGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYF opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $70.38 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.56.

About Rémy Cointreau

(Get Free Report)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.