Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $373.80

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 373.80 ($4.89) and last traded at GBX 395.60 ($5.17), with a volume of 34448711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475.50 ($6.22).

RTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.54) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2,637.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 468.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 450.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 3.16 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Sally Johnson acquired 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £11,517.66 ($15,061.67). Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

