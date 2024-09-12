Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $373.80

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 373.80 ($4.89) and last traded at GBX 395.60 ($5.17), with a volume of 34448711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475.50 ($6.22).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.54) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RTO
Rentokil Initial Stock Up 0.1 %
Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 3.16 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Sally Johnson acquired 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £11,517.66 ($15,061.67). Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rentokil Initial
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.