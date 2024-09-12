Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $90,988.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 575.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,118,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,173 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,238,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after buying an additional 1,679,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after buying an additional 699,679 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 276,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

