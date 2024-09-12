Research Analysts Set Expectations for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.69) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.55) EPS.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07).

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PLRX. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 67.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $142,407.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $447,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $142,407.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $804,530 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

