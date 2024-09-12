Research Solutions (RSSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of RSSS stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Research Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $85.87 million, a PE ratio of -88.67, a PEG ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

