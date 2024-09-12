Reviewing OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

OUTFRONT Media pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. OUTFRONT Media pays out -45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MFA Financial pays out -1,749.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MFA Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OUTFRONT Media and MFA Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OUTFRONT Media $1.82 billion 1.53 -$430.40 million ($2.66) -6.32 MFA Financial $605.60 million 2.10 $80.16 million ($0.08) -155.36

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MFA Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OUTFRONT Media. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OUTFRONT Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

65.3% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of OUTFRONT Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of MFA Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OUTFRONT Media and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OUTFRONT Media 12.32% 37.83% 4.15% MFA Financial 14.22% 10.02% 1.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OUTFRONT Media and MFA Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OUTFRONT Media 0 3 1 0 2.25 MFA Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80

OUTFRONT Media presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.88%. MFA Financial has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.59%. Given MFA Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than OUTFRONT Media.

Volatility and Risk

OUTFRONT Media has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA Financial has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MFA Financial beats OUTFRONT Media on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

