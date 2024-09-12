Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) PT Raised to $15.00 at BTIG Research

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 191.83% from the stock’s previous close.

RZLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Rezolute from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $284.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.18. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

In related news, CFO Daron Evans acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 49,115 shares of company stock valued at $198,395. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RZLT. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the first quarter worth $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Rezolute by 205.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Rezolute by 366.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 42,597 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

