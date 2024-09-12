Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,822 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Insperity were worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,991,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,090,000 after purchasing an additional 780,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,696,000 after buying an additional 182,773 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Insperity by 4.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,291,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60,852 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Insperity by 13.3% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,013,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,475,000 after acquiring an additional 118,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Insperity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,386,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $86.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.40.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

