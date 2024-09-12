Rhumbline Advisers Buys 8,258 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $10,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 177,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 109,265 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,660,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,012,000 after buying an additional 257,233 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after buying an additional 89,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 2.4 %

HASI stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

