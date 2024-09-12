Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Enpro were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPO. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enpro during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enpro during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Enpro during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enpro in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $232,292.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $146.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,047.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.00. Enpro Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.08 and a 52-week high of $176.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. Enpro had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

About Enpro



Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

