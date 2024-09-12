Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of ManpowerGroup worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 62.4% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.