Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Twilio were worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Twilio by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. StockNews.com cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.52.

Twilio Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $119,084.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,431.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,030 shares of company stock worth $2,677,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

