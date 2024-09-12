Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Vaxcyte worth $12,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 649.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 17.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $113.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.11 and its 200 day moving average is $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $1,119,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,225,810.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,223,088.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $1,119,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,503 shares in the company, valued at $23,225,810.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,218. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.