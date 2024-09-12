Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.09 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 790,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,013 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $120,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,005,000 after buying an additional 223,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,448,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 95.4% in the first quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 2,715,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,529,000 after buying an additional 1,325,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZI

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,327.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,518 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,080,128.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.