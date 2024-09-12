Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.36 Million Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Teradata were worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 111.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $27.67 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. Teradata’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

