Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.72 Million Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 28,886 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

