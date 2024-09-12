Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of LivaNova worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $26,064,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,816,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,330,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 24.5% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 753,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,142,000 after purchasing an additional 148,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,750,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $47.45 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $64.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

