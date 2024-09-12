Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BYD opened at $58.87 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,737,284.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

