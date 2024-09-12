Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 244,576 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,576 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in V.F. were worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1,754.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 27,808 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,393,000 after purchasing an additional 166,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in V.F. by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 960,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 410,949 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,972.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on V.F. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Argus upgraded shares of V.F. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

V.F. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VFC opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

