Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 427,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,984 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chemours were worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 1,510.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 1,969.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth $42,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Chemours Stock Up 1.4 %

Chemours stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

Chemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.