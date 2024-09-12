Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHT. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.6% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 8.4% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.2% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $38.85 on Thursday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Research analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $1.4736 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.33%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

