Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Kilroy Realty worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 212,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 70,576 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

KRC opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.30.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

