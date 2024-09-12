Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of International Bancshares worth $11,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $32,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Bancshares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,531,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,673,000 after buying an additional 152,165 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $7,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 651,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $3,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IBOC opened at $59.66 on Thursday. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $69.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.88.

International Bancshares Dividend Announcement

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.75 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 16.66%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

