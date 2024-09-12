Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,165 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,165 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Royalty Pharma worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $35,247,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 332,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.83 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

RPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

