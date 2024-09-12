Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,312 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,312 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $11,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $24,389,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,862,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 171.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 185,395 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 439,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,307 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3,110.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 104,355 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $38.97.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

