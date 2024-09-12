Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,319 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sanmina were worth $12,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 32.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 64.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 134,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 52,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 747,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,460,000 after buying an additional 69,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $5,735,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,594 shares in the company, valued at $83,506,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $323,674.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,596.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $5,735,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,506,043.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,883 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Sanmina Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SANM opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.03. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average is $65.69.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

