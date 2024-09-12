Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,002 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Integer were worth $11,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 3,260.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 276,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,697,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,143,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Integer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after buying an additional 46,776 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,684,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $124.25 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.72.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITGR. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

