Ric Smith Sells 23,567 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 23,567 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $515,881.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 585,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,819,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $335,286.16.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $64,455.60.

On Thursday, July 25th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $343,283.82.

On Friday, July 5th, Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,999,990.20.

SentinelOne Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of S opened at $21.91 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The company had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on S. Scotiabank raised their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

