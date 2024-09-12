Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys 18,904 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 880.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,814,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,980,333,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,814,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,980,333,370.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,725,633 shares of company stock valued at $451,910,522 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $116.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

