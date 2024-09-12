Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) versus AltEnergy Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEAE) Critical Contrast

AltEnergy Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of AltEnergy Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of AltEnergy Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AltEnergy Acquisition and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AltEnergy Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Rigetti Computing -538.72% -54.61% -38.67%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

AltEnergy Acquisition has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AltEnergy Acquisition and Rigetti Computing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AltEnergy Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Rigetti Computing 0 0 4 0 3.00

Rigetti Computing has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 257.41%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than AltEnergy Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AltEnergy Acquisition and Rigetti Computing”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AltEnergy Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rigetti Computing $12.01 million 12.81 -$75.11 million ($0.53) -1.52

AltEnergy Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rigetti Computing.

Summary

Rigetti Computing beats AltEnergy Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service. It also provides quantum cloud services that provides various range of support in programming, public or private clouds integration, and connectivity, as well as quantum operating system software that supports both public and private cloud architectures. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as algorithm development, benchmarking, quantum application programming, and software development. The company serves commercial enterprises, government organizations, and international government entities. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

