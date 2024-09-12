Robert W. Baird Boosts Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $400.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.15.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $361.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.10. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 105.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $189.12 and a fifty-two week high of $378.89.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,643 shares of company stock worth $113,637,859. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 14,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.